Monday, April 9, 2018

The 2018 March for Science rally returns to Orlando this month

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:31 PM

Last year on Earth Day, more than 1 million people worldwide took to the streets in support of science.

This year's second annual March for Science will take place on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Eola on the corner of East Robinson Street and North Eola Drive.

Although over 200 satellite marches are scheduled, the theme behind the movement remains the same - urging political leaders to support "evidence-based policies in the public interest," according to March for Science. The organization recently emailed members a petition to push Congress to back up research on gun violence.

“This year we trying to put more emphasis on direct advocacy,” Caroline Weinberg, the interim executive director and co-founder for March for Science, told Science Mag.

The event is hosted in conjunction with Central Florida Earth Day event at Lake Eola that features vendors, speakers, live music, entertainment and more.

You can RSVP for the event and find out more info here.

