Monday, April 9, 2018

Orlando Weekly parent company Euclid Media purchases Creative Loafing Tampa

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 1:39 PM

Orlando Weekly parent company Euclid Media Group announced this morning it has bought Creative Loafing Tampa

The award-winning Tampa Bay alternative weekly publication, formerly owned by SouthComm Inc, is now the ninth property for Euclid Media Group, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since 1988, Creative Loafing has been committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, local news, arts and a comprehensive listing of local events.

Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh digital and event marketing strategies, and reports the promotion of Scott Harrell, former managing/online editor, to Editor-in-Chief.

While the transaction entailed layoffs of several SouthComm employees, including longtime Editor-in-Chief David Warner, leadership believes that the newly streamlined staff will strengthen Creative Loafing Tampa and increase its potential for online growth.

"We value the contributions of every staffer," says publisher James Howard, "and the cuts we have made are in no way a reflection on the quality of their work.”

“Creative Loafing Tampa has established itself as a cultural institution and we are very proud to add their incredible and resilient staff to the Euclid family. We’re excited to continue to strengthen CL’s relationships and contributions in the community with engaging content, local marketing solutions and world class events,” says Michael Wagner, Euclid Media Group COO.

Euclid Media's publication portfolio includes Orlando Weekly, Cincinnati CityBeat, Cleveland Scene, Detroit Metro Times, Riverfront Times, San Antonio Current, Out in SA and Out in STL. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly Real Detroit in 2014.

Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, and specializes in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.

About the Euclid Media Group:

Euclid Media Group is a privately held media company formed in 2013. EMG is focused on the multimedia production of relevant events and news coverage for the culturally engaged consumer.

Euclid Media Group is operated by Chris Keating of Shaker Heights, Ohio; Michael Wagner, of San Antonio, Texas; and Andrew Zelman of Cleveland, Ohio. For more info, visit euclidmediagroup.com.


