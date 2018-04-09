Bloggytown

Monday, April 9, 2018

Five people were struck by lightning this weekend in Florida

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
Lightning struck down in Hamilton County on Saturday afternoon killing one person and injuring four.

The Bradford resident Kourtney Lambert, 23, died after lightning struck a tree that was 25 feet away from a nearby trailer where she and others were taking shelter, Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrel Reid told Palm Beach Post.

No one else was seriously injured, but one other person was taken to the hospital following the incident, which happened during a mud-bogging event at Woodpecker Mud Bog.

This is the second nationwide lightning-related death reported this year following a death in Texas in early February, where a man was struck while fixing a fence.

Florida is known as the lightning capital of the world.

In 2017, Florida led the nation in lightning-related deaths, with 5 fatalities. Trailing not too far behind Florida is Alabama, with 3 lightning-related deaths, the National Weather Service reports.
click image PHOTO VIA NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • Photo via National Weather Service



