Monday, April 9, 2018

Disney World debuts new 'Avatar' mech suit to teach guests about nature

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 12:49 PM

To help ring in the one-year anniversary of Animal Kingdom's "Pandora: The World of Avatar," Disney released a short clip of a new mech suit, which they plan to have walk around the park, greet guests and teach everyone about plants and animals.

The Pandora Utility Suit is designed by Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, Michael Curry Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

According to the official Disney Parks blog, the PUI is unlike the AMP suits from the movie, and are designed to "study the wildlife, collect plant samples, and survive Pandora’s terrain."

Disney also showed off a behind-the-scenes video of the new nature suit. "These are actually suits that have been developed by scientists to go out into the wilderness to explore the plant life and the animals,” explains Executive Producer Laura Offerdahl.

The PUI will debut April 22 at Animal Kingdom.


