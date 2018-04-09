Band of the Week: Oklahoma Stackhouse

Describe your sound in five words: Southern Tropical Rock with Horns
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far? The CD release show for our first album Jah Won’t Let Me Live at Outback Steakhouse would be a hard one to top. Admittedly, the name for the album is a little ridiculous, but the release show was awesome. We had close to a sold-out crowd at the Social on Orange Ave., and our drummer Nick proposed to his girlfriend during the middle of our set. Since then we have an ongoing joke that for any big show one of us has to propose to someone so we can get more people to show up.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? We’ve played with so many local bands that it’s almost impossible to say we have a favorite (which is part of why Orlando is so cool). Most of our members also play in several other bands so it’s great to play with any of those groups like Florida Man, Run Raquel, or Control This… Our next big local show is with The Groove Orient, which is certainly one of our favorite Orlando bands to play with because those guys are killer musicians.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why? Some people describe us as an arch of colors caused by the refraction and dispersion of the sun’s light by rain or water droplets in the atmosphere, and we’re like, nah dude that’s a rainbow. We’re Oklahoma Stackhouse, a band from Orlando Florida.
Less Funny Answer: Some people describe us as a ska band, which we really don’t have any problem with because we love ska. But if someone comes out to a Stackhouse show expecting us to sound like The Specials or Reel Big Fish they may be a little disappointed. We definitely have some ska songs and some songs with a ska influence, but it’s pretty hard to peg us to one specific genre of music.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why? Favorite Thing: We love the way the Orlando music scene keeps evolving and that there never seems to be a shortage of original music. All our members have been playing in different Orlando bands for years, so we’ve seen a lot of bands (and venues) come and go. But it’s great that when one drops out of the scene, something new always pops up to fill the void.
Least Favorite Thing: We would have to say our least favorite thing is how far away some of Orlando’s biggest venues are (like HOB or Hard Rock). It would be cool to have all those national acts rolling through downtown.
Any big news to share? Our bass player, Jeremy Hagen, recently qualified for social security benefits, so that’s cool!
Less Funny Answer: We just released two brand new music videos filmed right here in Orlando that we’re pretty dang proud of. So go watch “Tangerine Pie” and “Boomaloop” on the Oklahoma Stackhouse YouTube channel!