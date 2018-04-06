Bloggytown

Friday, April 6, 2018

Stormy Daniels is bringing her 'Make America Horny Again' tour to a strip club in Satellite Beach

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY S_BUKLEY VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 by Donald Trump's lawyer in 2006 to keep quiet about their alleged affair, is scheduled to perform a cabaret show at a strip club in Satellite Beach next week.

The Red Leopard will be hosting Daniels on April 12 as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour. Tickets are selling for $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

29541440_1552167501567963_439669772651623226_n.jpg

The Red Leopard isn't the only one looking to cash in on the event. Peter Bizzarro Jr., who owns the pizza shop next door to the strip club, told Fox 35 that he is bringing extra staff in for the event and is expecting to see an increase of 20-30 percent that night.

How's that for a stimulus package?

Daniels has been on tour to different strip clubs around the country since the first of the year and is also scheduled to be at Ultra Palm Beach April 13-14.

