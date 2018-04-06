Tip Jar

Friday, April 6, 2018

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new location in Oviedo

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SPROUTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sprouts/Facebook
Niche grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open its second Orlando-area location, the company announced today.

The new location will be in Oviedo, at West Mitchell Hammock Road and Alafaya Trail. No opening date was announced.

Speaking of opening dates, the company has yet to say when exactly the new Winter Park location will open in the former Whole Foods space on Aloma Avenue. We're hoping sooner than later.

Sprouts specializes in relatively cheaper organic foods, fresh meats and produce, and bulk-food items.

