Friday, April 6, 2018
Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new location in Oviedo
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 2:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Sprouts/Facebook
Niche grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market
plans to open its second Orlando-area location, the company announced today.
The new location will be in Oviedo, at West Mitchell Hammock Road and Alafaya Trail. No opening date was announced.
Speaking of opening dates, the company has yet to say when exactly the new Winter Park location
will open in the former Whole Foods space on Aloma Avenue. We're hoping sooner than later.
Sprouts specializes in relatively cheaper organic foods, fresh meats and produce, and bulk-food items.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Sprouts, Oviedo, Image