The Space Coast throws a bellybuster this weekend at the Brewmasters Invitational Beerfest. Sample the wares of more than 50 breweries with unlimited tastings, and then sate your hunger with a selection of food trucks. Live music and local art set the atmosphere for this fete.4-7 p.m. Saturday; Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal No. 1, 9050 Discovery Place, Port Canaveral; $25-$50;