Friday, April 6, 2018

Kissimmee will get its first LGBTQ support center this summer

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The LGBT+ Center of Orlando, also known as The Center, will open a second location in Kissimmee, thanks to a $26,148 grant from the Contigo Fund, an initiative of Our Fund Foundation.
 
"For all those directly and deeply affected by the Pulse massacre, it’s still very real. The trauma is still there," says Contigo Fund program director Marco Antonio Quiroga in a press release. "The disparities these LGBTQ communities of color face are deep and historic. The journey to healing and empowerment is a very long one. It’s not over. This is why The Center Kissimmee is so important."

The Center Kissimmee, which will offer free HIV and hepatitis C testing, local support groups, a cyber center and counseling services, is expected to open by Aug. 1, 2018. No exact address has been announced.

While the grant helps The Center move toward their goal of opening the new office, the group is looking to raise another $40,000 over the next few months.

