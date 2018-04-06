The Heard

Friday, April 6, 2018

Kid Rock is coming to Central Florida in October

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 12:50 PM

Central Floridians need to get ready to bom diggie bom di bam de bam diggie diggie and up jump the boogie because Kid Rock has just announced the dates for his "Red Blooded Rock N' Roll Redneck Extravaganza" tour later this year and there's a Central Florida show right at the tail end of it!

The rocker and cruise organizer will be bringing young country upstarts Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. along for this North American trek.

Kid Rock headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre with on Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13.
