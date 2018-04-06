Friday, April 6, 2018
Kid Rock is coming to Central Florida in October
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 12:50 PM
Photo via Kid Rock/Facebook
Central Floridians need to get ready to bom diggie bom di bam de bam diggie diggie and up jump the boogie because Kid Rock
has just announced the dates for his "Red Blooded Rock N' Roll Redneck Extravaganza"
tour later this year and there's a Central Florida show right at the tail end of it!
The rocker and cruise organizer
will be bringing young country upstarts Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. along for this North American trek.
Kid Rock headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
with on Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday,
April 13.
