Ho99o9 forge industrial alliance with Street Sects and 3Teeth

Punk-rap provocateurshave made this column pretty often in the past year and a half, and for good reason. Crystallizing into a juggernaut that hits somewhere betweenandthey’re certifiably exciting, on the rise and have been playing Orlando like honorary citizens since their manager is a local guy. And now seeing their production in a fully functionalis a real spectacle to behold.But this lineup is interesting in a very particular way. Ho99o9’s support on this current coast-to-coast tour is comprised entirely ofspecifically L.A.’sand Austin’sIt makes a certain sense considering some of the industrial veins in Ho99o9’s noise. This bill, however, permanently welds that connection.In fact, industrial music is mounting a bit of a comeback right now. Don’t go looking for the nextjust yet though. The young breed that’s making waves is less club-minded and more intent on diving back into the genre’s primal viscera, which is a relief considering thethat took over once the ideas started running thin back in the ‘90s. And this event was very much an industrial show with a distinctly industrial crowd (from what dystopian waiting room did you all spring?), almost a little slice ofRight before the music began,got cranking hard enough to turn the club into London in a box. Then, under the cover of haze thick enough to blot out all stage light,dropped in with such suddenness and violence that the floor audience jumped like at a horror movie. From there, a full frontal attack of strobe lights – possibly the most extreme I’ve ever seen – came harsh and disorienting enough to actually make someone in the front collapse and be carried out. More than just effect, this was meant to be anThe entire performance was conducted in this smothering murk of smoke and light with singer Leo Ashline prowling the floor among the crowd, seeming to appear from out of nowhere at all angles and usually with a scream to the face. It’s a thrill that verges on discomfort, which naturally only compounds the thrill.Live, Street Sects’ terror-punk is raw onslaught, like aAnd with the sheer effect of their intense atmosphere and sonics, I think I just fell back in love with industrial music. As a needed reclamation that looks past the genre’s more schlocky sensibilities in favor of a return to its original essence, Street Sects are as cogent a case as they come for industrial’sin the underground.were much more polished and straight revivalist. Although nothing this night quite matched the sensory shock of Street Sects, 3Teeth’s show flexed the club’s state-of-the-art technology and production, using its 180-degree wall-to-wall video screens for their visuals.Musically, their bleak electro-metal is all verylike a direct transmission from industrial’s golden era. Fans ofand the like, this will get those boots kicking high again.With the rise of adventurous hybrid acts likeandrap may just be the savior of industrial music after all. And this is the face of the new industrial wave, just in time for today’s winter of discontent.