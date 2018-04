click to enlarge

Blackstar’s Saturday night weekly, Fang, scores a coup this week by bringing in DFA Records’ John Maclean – better known as the Juan MacLean – for a DJ set. The sometime bandmate of LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy has a flair for disco-house singles with a distinctive edge. Expect big things this night.10 p.m. Saturday; Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.; $10;