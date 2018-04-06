Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 6, 2018

Tip Jar

Bands & Brew Fest raises money for the American Cancer Society at Deadly Sins Brewing

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_deadly_sins.jpg
Winter Park’s Deadly Sins Brewing hosts a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this week. Combining live music, beer and food, the Bands & Brew Festival offers live music from the likes of Amp’d, Skin Deep and Evil Genius. Plus, attendees get to sample bites from restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ, the Olive Garden and Teak Neighborhood Grill.

7 p.m. Saturday; Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park; $20-$30; deadlysinsbrewing.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Bands & Brew Music Festival
@ Deadly Sins Brewing
750 Jackson Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Fri., April 6, 7 p.m.
Events
Map
Location Details Deadly Sins Brewing
750 Jackson Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-900-8726
Brewpub
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Bands & Brew Music Festival @ Deadly Sins Brewing

    • Fri., April 6, 7 p.m. $20-$30

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  2. An Orlando resident and former Sinclair employee is being sued by the company for quitting Read More

  3. Drive Shack will open its first location this weekend in Orlando Read More

  4. City of Orlando debuts new concert and food truck event at Lake Eola Read More

  5. Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser unpacks your horoscopes for April Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation