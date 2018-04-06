Bands & Brew Fest raises money for the American Cancer Society at Deadly Sins Brewing

click to enlarge
Winter Park’s Deadly Sins Brewing hosts a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this week. Combining live music, beer and food, the Bands & Brew Festival offers live music from the likes of Amp’d, Skin Deep and Evil Genius. Plus, attendees get to sample bites from restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ, the Olive Garden and Teak Neighborhood Grill.
7 p.m. Saturday; Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park; $20-$30; deadlysinsbrewing.com
