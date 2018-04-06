Tip Jar

Friday, April 6, 2018

Avalon Park is getting a specialty grilled cheese restaurant

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge 33ANDMELT / INSTAGRAM
  • 33andmelt / Instagram
33 & Melt, the gourmet grilled-cheese joint, just announced the opening of a second location in downtown Avalon Park.

The new location is expected to open sometime in late May and will be at 12001 Avalon Lake Drive, Suite H.

"We’ve seen a tremendous success with this concept in Windermere and are ready to bring 33 & Melt to a new audience," says Carrie Hudson, owner of 33 & Melt. “The community of Avalon Park, with a long record of supporting great businesses in the downtown area, was a perfect place to bring our concept."

3 & Melt will have a variety of gourmet grilled cheeses, wines and craft beer.

The grilled cheese purveyors already have another location in Windermere at 13790 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd.

