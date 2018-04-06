Avalon Park is getting a specialty grilled cheese restaurant

click to enlarge
33 & Melt
, the gourmet grilled-cheese joint, just announced the opening of a second location in downtown Avalon Park.
The new location is expected to open sometime in late May and will be at 12001 Avalon Lake Drive, Suite H.
"We’ve seen a tremendous success with this concept in Windermere and are ready to bring 33 & Melt to a new audience," says Carrie Hudson, owner of 33 & Melt. “The community of Avalon Park, with a long record of supporting great businesses in the downtown area, was a perfect place to bring our concept."
3 & Melt will have a variety of gourmet grilled cheeses, wines and craft beer.
The grilled cheese purveyors already have another location in Windermere at 13790 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.