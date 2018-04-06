Bloggytown

Friday, April 6, 2018

A Winter Haven student took a gun, ammunition and knives to school to feel 'powerful,' says police

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ST. LOUIS CIRCUIT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
A 14-year-old student was taken into custody Thursday after he was caught with a gun, ammunition and knives at Winter Haven Christian School, according to authorities.

The weapons and ammunition – a Kimel AP-9 semiautomatic pistol, 11 rounds of ammunition, a butterfly-style knife and a folding pocketknife – were reportedly in the student’s backpack, which was in his locker. Police say the teen did so because he had been listening to rap music and wanted to bring the gun to feel “powerful” and “cool.”

The gun reportedly belonged the student’s father. Winter Haven police say no one at the school was injured.

“This should hopefully serve as a warning to any student who thinks it’s cool to carry a weapon, especially on school grounds,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told News 6. “There is absolutely no room for ‘cool’ when it involves any sort of weapon in a school with the recent events our country has endured.”

The teen is being held at Polk County Detention for Juvenile Justice and was booked on one felony count of possession of a firearm on school grounds and two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student’s name has not been released because he is a minor.

