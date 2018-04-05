UCP of Central Florida throws a star-studded poker tournament fundraiser

click to enlarge
United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida throws its biggest fundraising gala of the year this week. But the night before the gala is where the real fun takes place. Hosted by celebrities like Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm
) and RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad
), the charity poker tournament has plenty to offer even if you’re not a cardsharp, including an open bar, hors d’oeuvres – and even a roulette table after you bow out of the poker tournament.
6 p.m. Friday; Buena Vista Palace Hotel, 1900 Buena Vista Drive; $75-$105; ucpcfl.org
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.