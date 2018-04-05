Bloggytown

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms are the worst in the NFL, says sports reporter

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/TAMPABAYBUCCANEERS
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/tampabaybuccaneers
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' uniforms really that bad? Apparently one California-based journalist thinks so.

In fact, Sacramento Bee reporter Matt Barrows thinks the Bucs' uniforms are so bad that he ranked them last out of 32 teams in the NFL. That means, at least in Barrows' opinion, that the Bucs' uniforms are even worse than the Cleveland Browns' uniforms, which are little more than orange and, you guessed it, brown.

Here's how Barrows describes the Bucs' duds: "Like a clock radio exploded on your grandmother's Jimmy Carter-era sofa. Even Bucco Bruce thinks these are ridiculous. Bring back the creamsicles."

Barrows also ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars' uniforms as second-to-last, coming at No. 31 on the list. However, the Jaguars are up for a uniform upgrade leading up to the 2018 NFL season.

Naturally, Barrows put his home state Oakland Raiders' uniforms at the very top. So let that go to show just how supposedly unbiased his rankings were in the first place. (Go figure.)

Check out Barrows' full list here


