The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 5, 2018

The Gist

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour says he'll dress up as Eleven at Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge STRANGER THINGS
  • Stranger Things
In response to this week's announcement that Netflix's Stranger Things will join the roster at Halloween Horror Nights 28, actor David Harbour says he'll attend this year's event if his tweet gets 300K retweets, which is a very attainable request.

The local theme park blog Orlando Informer threw a Twitter Hail Mary on Tuesday to Harbour, asking, "how many retweets would it take for you to walk through Stranger Things at #HHN28 with us?

Surprisingly, he responded and was open to it.

Harbour accepted the challenge and said he'll show up if his tweet (embedded below) gets 300,000 retweets. He also added a little twist to the challenge by agreeing to a walk-through dressed as the character Eleven, and doing it with eleven 11-year-old fans.

As of now, Harbour's reply is just shy of 25,000 retweets. So, if you want to see him walking around Universal in a dress and holding a box of Eggo waffles, you know what to do:
Harbour says if we reach 300K he'll visit the park on Nov. 11, at 11 p.m. However, Halloween Horror Nights starts Sept. 14 and runs until Nov. 3, so if Harbour is serious about visiting Orlando, he'll have to modify his arrival date.

Of course, Universal Orlando also chimed on the announcement and promised to post exactly eleven times about the proposed visit. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  2. City of Orlando debuts new concert and food truck event at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Universal announces details on new lower-price resort, Endless Summer Read More

  4. Federal judge claps back hard after Florida challenges ruling on felons' voting rights Read More

  5. An Orlando resident and former Sinclair employee is being sued by the company for quitting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation