'Stranger Things' star David Harbour says he'll dress up as Eleven at Halloween Horror Nights

Harbour says if we reach 300K he'll visit the park on Nov. 11, at 11 p.m. However, Halloween Horror Nights starts Sept. 14 and runs until Nov. 3, so if Harbour is serious about visiting Orlando, he'll have to modify his arrival date.
300k. I get to take eleven eleven year old fans, and I get to dress like eleven. And if it runs post Halloween, I’d prefer us to go on November 11th, at 11pm. https://t.co/H5ECmUTOwP— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) April 4, 2018
And we in turn will make exactly eleven posts about it on Twitter.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 4, 2018
