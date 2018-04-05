The Gist

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Spooky Empire returns for annual spring horror convention this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge spooky_photo3.jpg
Perhaps this time more than ever, the guest list at the semi-annual Spooky Empire convention reads like a genre-crazed autograph hound’s bucket list. Linda Blair! The cast of Animal House! (Well, four of them, anyway!) And most of all, ’80s guitar wizard Vinnie Vincent, making only his second public appearance after two decades of mysterious seclusion. “This is the greatest time, you know? This is better than it ever was,” Vincent told us of his surprise re-emergence (see full interview feature at orlandoweekly.com) – and that sentiment could just as easily apply to Spooky, which enjoys a deserved reputation as one of the friendliest, best-run cons around. Oh, and you just might get to see the Creature From the Black Lagoon play the bagpipes.

1-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday | Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive | 954-258-7852 | spookyempire.com | $30-$225

