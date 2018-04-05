The Gist

Thursday, April 5, 2018

The Gist

Pod Tours America brings podcast stars to the Bob Carr

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge gal_pod_save_america.jpg
“Pod Tours America” is one of the looser podcasts among the flourishing cottage industry of political pods our horror-show news cycle has encouraged, consisting of four former aides to President Obama – Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor – grabassing around on whatever fresh can of hell was opened in the past seven days. It’s hard to tell if they’re just punch-drunk from the amount of material they have to cover or are genuinely relaxed about the current administration, but they manage to have a laugh about it, and they might be able to unclench your jaw, too. So c’mon down and join the feminazis, Sharia supporters, antifa activists, George Soros foot soldiers and all the other scary snowflakes who want to take your guns away – this is a (temporarily) safe space.

8 p.m. Sunday, April 8 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$136.23

