City of Orlando debuts new concert and food truck event at Lake Eola

click to enlarge
The city of Orlando is bringing a new "signature event" to Lake Eola Park called Orlando Sound Bites, combining "Orlando's hip contemporary culinary scene" with live concerts.
The event is scheduled for April, 7, starting at 5 p.m. Performances include Sean Holcomb, The Sh-Booms and headliner The Cadillac Three.
The event is free to attend, while food and booze will be available to purchase. There are also VIP ticket
options for the performances available.
Restaurants participating in the event include Da Kine Poke, The Tipsy Cookie, Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, just to name a few.
.