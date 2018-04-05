Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Bloggytown

Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio seek answers to ongoing power outages in Puerto Rico

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RICARDO ROSSELLÓ/FACEBOOK
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and a group of their colleagues Wednesday called for an investigation into ongoing power outages in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The request also seeks information about a reported U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decision to scale back the number of utility workers on the island ravaged by the September hurricane.

“We would welcome an opportunity to discuss the Corps’ decision to begin reducing this workforce on the island while our fellow Americans in Vieques, Caguas, and elsewhere continue to struggle,” the senators said in the letter to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash,, the chairwoman and ranking member of the Senate’s Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

On Tuesday, Nelson joined U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., is sending a letter to President Donald Trump that called the federal government’s response to Maria in Puerto Rico as “slow, tepid and completely inadequate.”

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  2. City of Orlando debuts new concert and food truck event at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Federal judge claps back hard after Florida challenges ruling on felons' voting rights Read More

  4. Florida authorities are investigating Von Miller after posing with what is probably a very dead shark Read More

  5. An Orlando resident and former Sinclair employee is being sued by the company for quitting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation