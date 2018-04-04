The Gist

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Gist

Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz sets up her 'Pietà' project at the UCF Student Union today

Posted By on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge BERNARD WILCHUSKY
  • Bernard Wilchusky
In Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz’s powerful durational performance Pietà, the artist opens her arms and invites those in pain to lay down their burdens. “We live in a world where we’re [people of color] told to ‘get over it’ and ‘move on’ while at the same time we constantly see our brothers and sisters lost to injustice,” Raimundi-Ortiz says. “I wanted to create a space for us to be able to stop and feel. To start healing. This is a chance for me to hold my community, let them know I see them and I feel them.” In this performance, Raimundi-Ortiz invites 33 participants of color to be held in her arms for three minutes and 33 seconds each. This artist is more present than Marina Abramovic could ever be.

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 | UCF Student Union, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. | events.ucf.edu | free

