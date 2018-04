Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz sets up her 'Pietà' project at the UCF Student Union today

click to enlarge Bernard Wilchusky

In Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz’s powerful durational performance, the artist opens her arms and invites those in pain to lay down their burdens. “We live in a world where we’re [people of color] told to ‘get over it’ and ‘move on’ while at the same time we constantly see our brothers and sisters lost to injustice,” Raimundi-Ortiz says. “I wanted to create a space for us to be able to stop and feel. To start healing. This is a chance for me to hold my community, let them know I see them and I feel them.” In this performance, Raimundi-Ortiz invites 33 participants of color to be held in her arms for three minutes and 33 seconds each. This artist is more present than Marina Abramovic could ever be.6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 | UCF Student Union, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. | events.ucf.edu | free