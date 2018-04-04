The Gist

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks about his latest book at Rollins College

Posted By on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 11:15 AM

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA all-time leading scorer and both a six-time NBA champion and six-time league MVP, yes, but he’s also one of the most powerful black intellectuals in America, and he’s coming to Rollins College for a talk on his new book, Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White. Abdul-Jabbar – who’s also written a novel reimagining the life of Sherlock Holmes’ brother, Mycroft, a painstakingly sourced history of a black World War II tank battalion, various roundups of black intelligentsia and inventors, and at least three memoirs – is kind of an odd dude but an unmistakably brilliant one. At a time when our political world is so starkly divided, Abdul-Jabbar’s latest work offers a uniquely aligned perspective on those divides: He’s wealthy and privileged, Muslim, African American, highly educated and creative. At the very least, we can’t wait to hear what he has to say about Ben Carson.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 | Warden Arena at the Alfond Sports Center, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-691-1995 | rollins.edu | $15-$50

