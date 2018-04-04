Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida authorities are investigating Von Miller after posing with what is probably a very dead shark

Posted By on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VON MILLER/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Von Miller/Instagram
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller due to a recent Instagram post posing with what appears to be a very dead or severely injured hammerhead shark.

Miller and friends took a recent fishing trip where they were surprised to have "fished out" a 9-and-a-half foot hammerhead shark. The video captures Miller and an unknown man celebrating followed by four men, including the football player himself, pulling the shark aboard with a rope tied around the shark's head.

Supposedly, Miller posed for a picture with the extremely bloody shark and released it back into the ocean. In the video, the shark's still body can be seen floating seemingly lifeless next to the boat. 
PETA, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, thinks otherwise and responded to the video by vowing "to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as [they] suspect, illegal,” The Denver Post reports.

But FWC has zero tolerance for this type of catch-and-release, and the commission is now placing Miller under investigation. The agency is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," the commission's public information coordinator, Carol Lyn Parrish, said to the Post.

FWC classifies hammerhead sharks under "group 3," which are prohibited from being harvested in Florida waters. If found guilty, Miller could be looking at a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum $500 fine and 60 days spent in jail.

This incident comes almost a year after three individuals went under investigation by the FWC for violently dragging a live shark behind their boat.



Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An Orlando resident and former Sinclair employee is being sued by the company for quitting Read More

  2. Domu opening second area restaurant in Southwest Orlando Read More

  3. Hunger Street Tacos, Pizza Bruno coming to Winter Park market/food hall Read More

  4. SushiPop opening new location in Winter Park Read More

  5. A Volusia County teen bit the head off a live chicken this past weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation