A Volusia County teen bit the head off a live chicken this past weekend

A high-school prank got out of hand when a University High School student decided to bite the head off a live chicken early Saturday morning.
Seventeen-year-old David Andrew Jimenez and others allegedly trespassed at University High on Saturday, March 31, with intentions of stealing the chicken eggs and "egging" the school, WESH 2
reports.
Jimenez had other ideas. According to the The Daytona Beach News-Journal,
he told deputies he has "violent outbursts," and that was the cause for biting the head off the chicken.
Early Monday morning, a teacher came to campus and noticed broken eggs were found near the gym door and inside the gym. Eventually, the teacher and a school administrator found the severed chicken head in the coop.
Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Grant said Jimenez bragged about the incident to other students, which ultimately led to his arrest. Jimenez was charged with felony animal cruelty and trespassing. He was released to his mother the following night.
The chickens were donated to the school in an effort to help students learn about agriculture. The expectation was that students were to raise the chickens and collect their eggs for a class that is a part of their science and culinary arts program.
