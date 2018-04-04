The Heard

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Heard

31 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 1:07 PM

click image Beartoe - PHOTO VIA BEARTOE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Beartoe/Facebook
  • Beartoe
Wednesday, April 4
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, April 5
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Beartoe 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
JUNOSmile's Magical Musiquarium 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Friday, April 6
Kulture Shock 10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Oklahoma Stackhouse 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, April 7
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Central Florida SaxFest 9 am at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Megan Stackpole 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Vanessa Barros Andrade 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Wendy Benson 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.

Sunday, April 8
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Messiah Choral Society Sing-Along 2 pm at First Congregational Church, East New England and South Interlachen Avenues, Winter Park.

Monday, April 9
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bone Magic, the Spring, the Sky Club 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, April 10
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Twisted Bazaar: Flint Blade 8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Beartoe 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Night with Kayland Sejour 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

