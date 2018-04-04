31 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, April 4
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Beartoe/Facebook
-
Beartoe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, April 5
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Beartoe
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
JUNOSmile's Magical Musiquarium
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Friday, April 6
Kulture Shock
10 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Oklahoma Stackhouse
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, April 7
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Central Florida SaxFest
9 am at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Megan Stackpole
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Vanessa Barros Andrade
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Wendy Benson
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sunday, April 8
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Messiah Choral Society Sing-Along
2 pm at First Congregational Church, East New England and South Interlachen Avenues, Winter Park.
Monday, April 9
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bone Magic, the Spring, the Sky Club
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, April 10
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Twisted Bazaar: Flint Blade
8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Beartoe
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic Night with Kayland Sejour
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
