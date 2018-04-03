Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Bloggytown

Pharmacy panel criticizes Florida lawmakers over flu tests

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 10:08 AM

click image PHOTO BY DUSAN PETKOVIC VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
A state pharmacy board on Monday criticized the Florida Legislature for not passing a bill that would have allowed Florida pharmacists to test and treat people for the flu and strep throat.

Members of the Board of Pharmacy Legislative Committee exchanged stories about the costly bills their family members incurred after undergoing flu tests at emergency departments.

Florida Board of Pharmacy member Blanca Rivera said her 27-year old daughter, who is uninsured, thought she had the flu and went to the emergency room.

“The bill was $13,000 and she was there for about three, four hours,” Rivera said. “They did MRIs and everything else that goes with it. So it’s significant.”

Though the apex of the 2017-18 flu season has passed, Florida continues to have higher than usual influenza activity, according to the Florida Department of Health. As of March 17, 239 pneumonia and influenza deaths had been reported to the state. Six pediatric deaths have been associated with the flu. None of the children had been vaccinated, according to the health department.

Rivera’s story involved the highest costs, but it wasn't the only one shared.

Jacksonville pharmacist Jeenu Philip, chairman of the Legislative Committee, said his wife racked up a $1,000 bill emergency department bill after being examined for flu-like symptoms.

During the legislative session that ended last month, lawmakers failed to pass a proposal (SB 524) that would have authorized pharmacists, who have established written protocols with physicians and maintain $200,000 in professional liability insurance, to test and treat for influenza virus and streptococcal infections.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved more than 10 rapid diagnostic tests to screen for influenza, and the tests can provide results within 15 minutes, according to a legislative staff analysis of the bill.

But bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Brandes R- St. Petersburg, withdrew the measure, which was opposed by physician groups.

Jonathan Hickman, another member of the committee, said he and his wife called an urgent care center to have their young daughter tested for the flu. The couple was told not to bring in the child because the center had run out of tests, Hickman said.

“My response to them was, ‘Well, can’t you diagnose this without a test?’ “ said Hickman, Regional Clinical Account Director at AstraZeneca. “We were told ‘No. Stay away.’ We did not receive medicine from that particular facility.”

The Board of Pharmacy is holding committee meetings in Tallahassee Monday and Tuesday. The board will discuss proposed rules and consider disciplinary action against some Florida pharmacists.




Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of delays, Daytona Beach finally has a Hard Rock Hotel and less beach to drive on Read More

  2. A water park built the world's tallest water ride; now its owner is being charged with murder Read More

  3. A Florida family had to close their pool last weekend because of an 11-foot gator Read More

  4. The Villages now offers complimentary Bang Bus Read More

  5. UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation