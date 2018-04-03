Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Tip Jar

Gideon's Bakehouse ups prices, acquires new production space

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GIDEON'S BAKEHOUSE ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Gideon's Bakehouse on Instagram
The good news: The cookies aren't going to sell out (as often).

The bad news: You'll be shelling out a bigger wad of dough for your wads of dough.

Gideon's Bakehouse, the East End Market cookie shop that's garnered such praise as "Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida" by food-centered website Delish, announced today on Instagram that they've acquired a new 2,000-square-foot production warehouse. That means your trip to the market will likely be worth it as sell-outs are less likely. It also means (bakers, listen up!) that they'll be hiring some new staff to churn out those monsters.

Another announcement from the bakery this morning: They'll be upping their prices to an even $5 per half-pound cookie. We get it, of course. The acquisition of the new space makes an offset necessary. It's also pretty convenient that a cool Lincoln will win you a Gideon's treat without scrounging for change. So, semi-win there.

Gideon's will be making their first public event appearance on April 14 at the 26th annual Heart of Florida United Way Chef's Gala, which is a pretty big deal for these sugar mavens.

Location Details East End Market
3201 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
321-236-3316
Market
Map


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of delays, Daytona Beach finally has a Hard Rock Hotel and less beach to drive on Read More

  2. A leaked survey might've just shown us where SeaWorld plans to build its next theme park Read More

  3. Hunger Street Tacos, Pizza Bruno coming to Winter Park market/food hall Read More

  4. A water park built the world's tallest water ride; now its owner is being charged with murder Read More

  5. Noor Salman's trial gave us the best glimpse of what actually led to the Pulse shooting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation