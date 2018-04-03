Gideon's Bakehouse ups prices, acquires new production space

click to enlarge
The good news:
Photo via Gideon's Bakehouse on Instagram
The cookies aren't going to sell out (as often).
The bad news:
You'll be shelling out a bigger wad of dough for your wads of dough.
Gideon's Bakehouse, the East End Market cookie shop that's garnered such praise as "Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida" by food-centered website Delish
, announced today on Instagram that they've acquired a new 2,000-square-foot production warehouse. That means your trip to the market will likely be worth it as sell-outs are less likely. It also means (bakers, listen up!) that they'll be hiring some new staff to churn out those monsters.
Another announcement from the bakery this morning: They'll be upping their prices to an even $5 per half-pound cookie. We get it, of course. The acquisition of the new space makes an offset necessary. It's also pretty convenient that a cool Lincoln will win you a Gideon's treat without scrounging for change. So, semi-win there.
Gideon's will be making their first public event appearance on April 14 at the 26th annual Heart of Florida United Way Chef's Gala
, which is a pretty big deal for these sugar mavens.