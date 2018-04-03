Tip Jar

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Asian street food joint Kai now open in Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 11:13 AM

You want more street food? No? Well, you're getting it anyway.

Kai is the latest joint to offer Asian street eats, theirs more of the pan-Asian sort (think wontons, crispy Korean and Vietnamese fried chicken wings, soups, garlic noodles, loaded fried and fried rice).
I know, I know, you were hoping for more tacos, but guess what? They've got those too!

The Thai-Viet tandem of Isra Sunhachawi and Quan Van, a couple of engineers by day, bring a taste of their culinary travels across Asia to their little eatery inside a strip mall at 1555 Semoran Blvd., just south of Howell Branch Road.

After months of perfecting their recipes in a test kitchen, the pair are ready to reveal their creations to the masses.
On my list: The "K-Pop and Lock" — hand-cut fries topped with bulgogi, kimchi and spicy mayo.

Take a look at their full menu.

Follow Kai along on Instagram, Facebook and the web.


