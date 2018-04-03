Asian street food joint Kai now open in Winter Park

click to enlarge
You want more street food? No? Well, you're getting it anyway.
Kai is the latest joint to offer Asian street eats, theirs more of the pan-Asian sort (think wontons, crispy Korean and Vietnamese fried chicken wings, soups, garlic noodles, loaded fried and fried rice).
Kai Asian Street Fare
Wontons
I know, I know, you were hoping for more tacos, but guess what? They've got those too!
The Thai-Viet tandem of Isra Sunhachawi and Quan Van, a couple of engineers by day, bring a taste of their culinary travels across Asia to their little eatery inside a strip mall at 1555 Semoran Blvd., just south of Howell Branch Road.
After months of perfecting their recipes in a test kitchen, the pair are ready to reveal their creations to the masses.
Kai Asian Street Fare
Loaded fries with bulgogi, kimchi and spicy mayo
On my list: The "K-Pop and Lock" — hand-cut fries topped with bulgogi, kimchi and spicy mayo.
