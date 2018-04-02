Orlando Rep. Darren Soto's wife arrested for disorderly intoxication

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Darren Soto's campaign
The wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto
was released from the Orange County Jail this morning, following her arrest on a charge of disorderly intoxication.
According to the jail’s database, 33-year-old Amanda Soto was booked into jail at 10:44 p.m. Sunday night. She was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor after she and her mother reportedly
got into a physical altercation at Disney Springs.
“My wife, Amanda, has for years suffered from depression and been under medical care. In accordance with her treatment plan and under her doctor’s supervision, she recently stopped using her medications,” the congressman says in a statement. “Yesterday, she drank too much and reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to arrest. She deeply regrets her actions and takes full responsibility for them. Amanda and her physician will be reviewing her mental health treatment, immediately.”
Soto represents the 9th District, which includes all of Osceola and parts of Orange and Polk counties. After serving nearly a decade in the Florida House and Senate, he was elected to Congress in 2016.
