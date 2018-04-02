Just a reminder that we all get free pizza today because Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet

Well, the impossible happened, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated University of Virginia, becoming the first 16-seeded team to beat a top-seeded team ever.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! 😱🍕🏀 #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
TODAY'S GIVEAWAY DAY from 11:30am - 1pm (local time) while supplies last at your local #LittleCaesars. For OFFICIAL RULES: https://t.co/Z39XZCoXtq.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) April 2, 2018
