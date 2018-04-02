Tip Jar

Monday, April 2, 2018

Tip Jar

Just a reminder that we all get free pizza today because Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:25 AM

click image PHOTO VIA LITTLE CAESARS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Little Caesars/Instagram
If you think you had it bad during March Madness, Little Caesars' bracket is so incredibly busted that the pizza chain now owes the entire country free lunch today.

Back on March 16, the Little Caesars marketing team made a very reasonable bet that if a bottom-seeded team beat a No. 1 seed that evening, the pizza chain would offer everyone in the country a free lunch combo.
Well, the impossible happened, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated University of Virginia, becoming the first 16-seeded team to beat a top-seeded team ever.

So basically, thanks to UMBC performing a pizza miracle, Little Caesars now has to pony up and hand out free lunch today, April 2, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at participating Little Caesars locations.

The offer is not redeemable online or through delivery, and orders must be placed before 1 p.m. the same day.

You can read all the details here.
