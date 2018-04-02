Monday, April 2, 2018
Counting Crows are coming to St. Petersburg this summer
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 5:26 PM
click image
-
Photo via Counting Crows/Facebook
The Counting Crows
, along with frontman Adam Duritz and his extremely unfortunate fake "white guy dreads
", are bringing their latest tour to Central Florida this July.
Counting Crows play the Al Lang Stadium
in St. Petersburg with Live on Tuesday, July 31, at 6: 30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6
at 10 a.m.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Counting Crows, Alternative, Durtiz, Tour, Anniversary, Concert, Rock, Show, Image