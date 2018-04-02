The Heard

Monday, April 2, 2018

Counting Crows are coming to St. Petersburg this summer

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 5:26 PM

The Counting Crows, along with frontman Adam Duritz and his extremely unfortunate fake "white guy dreads", are bringing their latest tour to Central Florida this July.

Counting Crows play the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg with Live on Tuesday, July 31, at 6: 30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.
