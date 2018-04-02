Band of the Week: Nundayo

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Nundayo
.
Nundayo are playing April 8 at HENAO Center with I Met a Yeti, Vox Vocis, and Letters to Part.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
We’ve been at it since high school in 2014. Our most recent lineup has been together since 2015.
Who's in the band?
Ricardo Rodriguez – Clean Vocals/Guitar
Wyatt Harris – Screamed Vocals/Bass
Zachary Garcia - Drums
Currently available releases:
We have our first EP up on Bandcamp called A Letter to Sea Monsters
. It’s comprised of songs written in high school and I wouldn’t say it’s the best indication of what we sound like now, but it’s still good.
Websites:
Facebook
Twitter
Describe your sound in five words:
Dynamic, Emo, Progressive, Endearing, Angst
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Last year in February we played a house show in a friend's garage in Kissimmee. It was absolutely packed and it was the first time people were moshing/kept moshing throughout the whole set.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Our favorite to play with would definitely be Captain Colossal! They are super nice guys and they play tremendous Prog Rock we absolutely adore them. Check them out on Facebook!
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
If there had to be one thing it would be that we’re “musician’s music.” We as a whole care a lot more about the aesthetics and scopes of our songs rather than how fast we can play or how much technical prowess we can show off.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing as an Orlando band would be the bands we get to perform with. We’ve met a whole lot of really great and interesting people throughout our time together, and I personally have had some experiences at these venues with these people that are so unforgettable. Our least favorite would be about the limitations of intimate venues around the scene (as far as we know). This has kind of been a good thing too because now we see a lot more involvement from people in the scene host shows at their houses or find other alternatives to make shows happen.
Any big news to share?
Our full length will be coming out very very soon! No release date yet but it will be a dope surprise!!!!