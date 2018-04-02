Band of the Week: Nundayo

click to enlarge





Just the facts:

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youWe’ve been at it since high school in 2014. Our most recent lineup has been together since 2015.Ricardo Rodriguez – Clean Vocals/GuitarWyatt Harris – Screamed Vocals/BassZachary Garcia - DrumsWe have our first EP up on Bandcamp called. It’s comprised of songs written in high school and I wouldn’t say it’s the best indication of what we sound like now, but it’s still good.Dynamic, Emo, Progressive, Endearing, AngstLast year in February we played a house show in a friend's garage in Kissimmee. It was absolutely packed and it was the first time people were moshing/kept moshing throughout the whole set.Our favorite to play with would definitely be Captain Colossal! They are super nice guys and they play tremendous Prog Rock we absolutely adore them. Check them out on Facebook!If there had to be one thing it would be that we’re “musician’s music.” We as a whole care a lot more about the aesthetics and scopes of our songs rather than how fast we can play or how much technical prowess we can show off.Our favorite thing as an Orlando band would be the bands we get to perform with. We’ve met a whole lot of really great and interesting people throughout our time together, and I personally have had some experiences at these venues with these people that are so unforgettable. Our least favorite would be about the limitations of intimate venues around the scene (as far as we know). This has kind of been a good thing too because now we see a lot more involvement from people in the scene host shows at their houses or find other alternatives to make shows happen.Our full length will be coming out very very soon! No release date yet but it will be a dope surprise!!!!