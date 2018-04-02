Bloggytown

Monday, April 2, 2018

A Florida family had to close their pool last weekend because of an 11-foot gator

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Sarasota County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
An 11-foot-long alligator was removed from a family pool Friday night in Sarasota County.

Pictures and videos emerged on Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Twitter account of the gator taking a swim in the backyard pool, until a trapper arrived to wrangle it out of the water.

This is just one of the many gator sightings that have occurred over the past few weeks. A 6-foot gator was removed from a Lake Nona pool last Tuesday, March 21; a 7-foot long gator was removed from a front yard of a Titusville home Saturday morning; and another 7-foot gator caused a traffic jam on I-295 in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population (an estimated 1.3 million alligators) and they're a-courtin'. With the arrival of April their mating season is on the way, slated for May or June, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As alligators come out to play, you just might want to check your swimming pool before sticking your toes in the water this spring. 



