Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, April 1, 2018

Bloggytown

The Villages now offers complimentary Bang Bus

Posted By on Sun, Apr 1, 2018 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge bangbus.jpg

After years of overwhelming comment card demands, Florida’s most active senior citizen retirement community is finally adding a complimentary Bang Bus to its grounds.

“At first we had liability concerns about adding a Bang Bus to The Villages,” says Eunice Plorkin, The Villages Head of Marketing. “But then a resident pointed out that we’ve never given a shit about any type of liability, so we may as well all buckle up and get down!”

Plorkin stresses that the new Bang Bus is just an expansion of the many ways that The Villages already services senior citizens. “Whether they’re coming, or going, or going to start coming while they’re going, our community feels that this is a natural extension of what’s already offered here.”

At press time the Bang Bus was idling in the parking lot in front of The Villages Welcome Center, waiting for an angry group of protesting janitorial staff to completely give up hope.

This story is 100 percent satire. Nothing you read here is remotely true. Happy April Fools' Day.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man' Read More

  2. Tako Cheena will open new Church Street location Read More

  3. A UCF student who owned multiple assault rifles and showed 'disturbing behavior' will be deported Read More

  4. Prosecutors could wrap up case this week against Pulse gunman's widow Read More

  5. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation