SeaWorld’s search for new CEO narrowed down to three people who haven’t seen 'Blackfish'

click to enlarge Photo by Abi Skipp via Flickr

Following the departure of former CEO Joel Manby, SeaWorld released a statement saying they've narrowed their search down to the only three people in existence who haven't seen the documentary"We're confident that whoever takes over here at SeaWorld will not only be a leader and an innovator, but most importably, someone who hasn't seen," said marketing coordinator Michelle Stacks.Sources close to the situation confirm that the three finalists have yet to use the internet.