Buddy Dyer ate a Tide Pod

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer reportedly decided to eat a Tide Pod this week.No exact reason was given as to why the mayor decided to consume the popular laundry soap, but insiders tell us he couldn't resist the tantalizing texture."We were all in a meeting and he just sort of pulled one out of his pocket and slowly slid it in his mouth," said a source close to the situation, who wished to remain anonymous. "To be honest, we're not sure how he got his hands on one."The source confirmed that all the cabinets in the mayor's office do indeed have child-proof locks, and that they're investigating the matter internally.