UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man'

PostedByColin Wolf
on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 1:58 PM
Is he friend or foe? What does he want? No one knows. All we know at this point is that there's a full-grown man walking around the University of Central Florida campus in a rat costume, and he's called "Rat Man."
Recent videos on social media from UCF students appear to show an adult man wearing a makeshift rat mask and tail, silently walking around campus at night.
At this point, not much is known about "Rat Man," other than he often appears after dark near trash cans and, in one video, he stopped a bike thief.
It's even gotten to the point where UCF police have acknowledged the existence of "Rat Man."
Perhaps he's the hero UCF deserves, but not the one it needs right now.