The Sugar Sow Bacon and BBQ opens in Altamonte Springs next week
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 8:45 AM
Sooo-eeeee!
Calling all carnivores: The Sugar Sow Bacon & BBQ opens Friday, April 6, in Altamonte Springs.
The bacon confectioners known for such gems as chocolate-praline bacon brownies and bourbon brown-sugar bacon roses will add barbecue to the mix when they move into the wee space next to Tamale & Co. Take-Out.
Opening-day hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and each customer will receive a free bacon sample that day.
Bacon doughnuts and barbecue-topped mac and cheese are among the dishes that we hope to see on the menu, based on the still-rudimentary website. Oink oink!
The Sugar Sow Bacon & BBQ
1006 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs
407-960-6605
thesugarsow.com
