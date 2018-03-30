The Sugar Sow Bacon and BBQ opens in Altamonte Springs next week

click to enlarge

Sooo-Calling all carnivores: The Sugar Sow Bacon & BBQ opens Friday, April 6, in Altamonte Springs.The bacon confectioners known for such gems as chocolate-praline bacon brownies and bourbon brown-sugar bacon roses will add barbecue to the mix when they move into the wee space next to Tamale & Co. Take-Out.Opening-day hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and each customer will receive a free bacon sample that day.Bacon doughnuts and barbecue-topped mac and cheese are among the dishes that we hope to see on the menu, based on the still-rudimentary website. Oink oink!1006 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs407-960-6605