Tako Cheena will open new Church Street location

click image Photo via Tako Cheena/Instagram

Tako Cheena plans to open a new location on Church Street, near the Orlando City Stadium.Owner Edgardo Guzman confirmed tothat Tako Cheena will take over the kitchen in the downstairs area of Stonewall Bar, located at741 W. Church St.While this Tako Cheena will have a parking lot, the new spot inside the Parramore gay nightclub will serve a scaled-down menu during limited operating hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.As of now, there's no weekend service either, but Guzman says the restaurant will be open on game days.No exact opening date has been announced, but the new Tako Cheena is expected to open sometime in April.This will be Tako Cheena's third retail location, in addition to the Mills Avenue flagship and the "secret" Tako Cheena in the Cadillac dealership at 4241 N. John Young Parkway.And for those who've been waiting and waiting (and) to hear what's up with the old Forbidden City space, Guzman assures us that he's getting "his ducks in a row." More info as soon as we have it.