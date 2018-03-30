The Heard

Friday, March 30, 2018

The Heard

Morgan Page brings progressive house back to Gilt Nightclub

Posted By on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_morganpagestudio_05a1468.jpg
Progressive house revivalist Morgan Page stops into Gilt this weekend for a DJ set. Page’s latest EP, Born to Fly, features two songs with vocals from former Orlandoan electropop firecracker Britt Daley, including an update of the Cure’s “Lovesong.” Expect something a little more classic than the usual flavor-of-the-month style.

10 p.m. Saturday; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; gilt.ticketingking.com

