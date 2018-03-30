Morgan Page brings progressive house back to Gilt Nightclub

click to enlarge
Progressive house revivalist Morgan Page stops into Gilt this weekend for a DJ set. Page’s latest EP, Born to Fly
, features two songs with vocals from former Orlandoan electropop firecracker Britt Daley, including an update of the Cure’s “Lovesong.” Expect something a little more classic than the usual flavor-of-the-month style.
10 p.m. Saturday; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; gilt.ticketingking.com
