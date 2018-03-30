The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 30, 2018

The Heard

Miguel makes his case in Orlando as one of R&B's most complete stars

Posted By on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Miguel, The Plaza Live, Mar. 29

While the pop music machine can spin seeming magic from figures of marginal talent, R&B often suffers from an opposite phenomenon. Even at its baseline, R&B is a genre overflowing with naturally gifted voices. But often, voices are all they are. Without solid songs or music, even capable voices can flap about without point like a released balloon and just become nothingness.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
Miguel – who’s legit enough to be announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Afropunk festival in Brooklyn – is one of the today’s most incandescent exceptions, a true standout.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
As a songwriter and producer as well, he understands music in 360 degrees. And on top of all that, he’s got the gift of taste and instinct. Sure, he’s got an exceptional voice. The difference, though, is that he has both the vision and the roadmap to really send it home. It’s the formula for a complete star.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
Everything about Miguel’s stage show affirms it. With flashy, major-league stage production including panoramic video screen, two-level stage and a galaxy of lights, it’s an arena show crammed into a midsize room. And, most importantly for experienced concert goers, he comes with a full live band, a tactile touch that makes the spectacle breathe real.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
Still, the sun of this world is never in doubt. Even amid all this pageantry, the effortless silk of his voice reigns.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
Instead of overwrought vocal acrobatics, Miguel’s soul-dripped porn-pop keeps the dial at a persuasive chill that works the G-spot between horny and cool. But sprinkled in along with all the come-ons is the kind of social consciousness that befits a son whose heritage is double-stacked minority (African- and Mexican-American). Add the tinder of a capacity crowd and you’ve got sweet, sweet heat.
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel got a posse - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel got a posse
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
click to enlarge Miguel at the Plaza Live - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Miguel at the Plaza Live
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter. 


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man' Read More

  2. Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28 Read More

  3. A UCF student who owned multiple assault rifles and showed 'disturbing behavior' will be deported Read More

  4. Jury finds Noor Salman not guilty on all counts in Pulse shooting Read More

  5. Tako Cheena will open new Church Street location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation