Bengali 600

The Milk District’s newest spot for live music and dance parties goes full “Por que no los dos?” this Friday with an all-night afrobeat party. DJs FoxForce005 and Mr. Mogembo play their funkiest sub-Saharan tracks with appearances from guest MCs. Then Orlando’s only active Afrobeat band (that we know of), Bengali 600, brings enough brass to make everyone horny. Find your inner Fela.9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; ironcowcafe.business.site