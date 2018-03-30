Get a taste of international cuisine at Altamonte's World Food Festival

click to enlarge
Take a vacation around the world without leaving the Orlando area or breaking the bank. Food is the best way to experience a culture, so why bother renewing your passport when the food can be brought to you? Altamonte Springs and iHeartRadio partner up to create the first World Food Festival and make your staycation a reality. Food from around the world will be available along with live music on multiple stages, cultural arts, traditional dress and costumes and an international marketplace. Food is distributed by a ticket system, so you can sample as much or as little as you’d like. Plus, it’s a bit more affordable than doing the same thing at Epcot.
noon-7 p.m. Saturday, March 31 | Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs | worldfoodfestivalflorida.com
| free
