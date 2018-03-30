Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida AG Pam Bondi demands in-person meeting with Facebook over data scandal

Posted By on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL WEBSITE
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and her office are demanding an in-person meeting with Facebook executives after a data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

The political consulting firm obtained the personal information of 50 million Facebook users through questionable practices to target audiences with digital ads for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according to the New York Times. After the data misuse became public, Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives have found themselves in hot water – the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the company, and both Congress and the British Parliament have asked Zuckerberg to appear before them and answer questions about Facebook's links to Cambridge Analytica.

In a letter, Bondi's privacy bureau chief, Patrice Malloy, asked Zuckerberg to contact the attorney general's office by March 30 to arrange a meeting regarding the "time-sensitive matter."

"The privacy of Florida's citizens in this age of technology has always been of paramount concern in this office," Malloy wrote. "Recent news accounts of multiple software developers gaining access to personal information of Facebook users without their knowledge or informed consent are troubling."

Malloy included a list of nine questions for Facebook, including queries about the social media giant's privacy policy and data collection methods.

"The purpose of this letter is to obtain additional information from you as expeditiously as possible regarding these events so that we may assess any and all possible risks posed to the security of private personal information," Malloy wrote.

Attorney generals in 37 other states have asked Facebook to answer similar questions.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man' Read More

  2. Jury finds Noor Salman not guilty on all counts in Pulse shooting Read More

  3. Tako Cheena will open new Church Street location Read More

  4. A new restaurant in Tampa is only selling food that begins with the letter C Read More

  5. Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation