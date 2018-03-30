Florida AG Pam Bondi demands in-person meeting with Facebook over data scandal

click to enlarge
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and her office are demanding an in-person meeting with Facebook executives after a data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica
.
The political consulting firm obtained the personal information of 50 million Facebook users through questionable practices to target audiences with digital ads for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according to the New York Times
. After the data misuse became public, Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives have found themselves in hot water – the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the company, and both Congress and the British Parliament have asked Zuckerberg to appear before them and answer questions about Facebook's links to Cambridge Analytica.
In a letter
, Bondi's privacy bureau chief, Patrice Malloy, asked Zuckerberg to contact the attorney general's office by March 30 to arrange a meeting regarding the "time-sensitive matter."
"The privacy of Florida's citizens in this age of technology has always been of paramount concern in this office," Malloy wrote. "Recent news accounts of multiple software developers gaining access to personal information of Facebook users without their knowledge or informed consent are troubling."
Malloy included a list of nine questions for Facebook, including queries about the social media giant's privacy policy and data collection methods.
"The purpose of this letter is to obtain additional information from you as expeditiously as possible regarding these events so that we may assess any and all possible risks posed to the security of private personal information," Malloy wrote.
Attorney generals in 37 other states
have asked Facebook to answer similar questions.
