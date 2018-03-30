Brazilian bossa nova singer Vanessa da Mata plays House of Blues this weekend

click to enlarge
Known stateside for her 2007 “Boa Sorte” hit collab single with Ben Harper, it’s time for U.S. audiences to become fully acquainted with Brazilian singer Vanessa da Mata. The former basketball player and model and med student rocketed to stardom in her homeland courtesy of a sultry hybrid of bossa nova songforms with sleek reggae production – courtesy of legendary tandem Sly & Robbie – on her 2007 album, Sim
. The album snagged da Mata a Latin Grammy, and her subsequent work has been a stellar mix of looking forward – collaborations with Seu Jorge – and back – an album of Antonio Carlos Jobim covers. And how many bossa singers can you name with the chops to sneak the chorus of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” into one of their songs? WE’LL WAIT.
7 p.m. Sunday, April 1 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando
| $32.50-$65
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.