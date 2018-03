Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28

click to enlarge Photo via Universal

What better way to gear up for Easter than making your plans for Halloween?Universal is already offering a deal on tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 28, even though it doesn't start until Sept. 14.There is some incentive to buy early though – if you purchase your tickets between today and June 6, you'll get a second night free (available on select nights).Universal is promising that 2018 will be the most intense Halloween Horror Nights to date, with nine all-new haunted houses and five scare zones throughout the park. At this point, no exact details on the houses or mazes has been released.