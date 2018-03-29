Thursday, March 29, 2018
Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28
By Gunnar Shuler
on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 1:51 PM
What better way to gear up for Easter than making your plans for Halloween?
Universal is already offering a deal on tickets
to Halloween Horror Nights 28, even though it doesn't start until Sept. 14.
There is some incentive to buy early though – if you purchase your tickets between today and June 6, you'll get a second night free (available on select nights).
Universal is promising that 2018 will be the most intense Halloween Horror Nights to date, with nine all-new haunted houses and five scare zones throughout the park. At this point, no exact details on the houses or mazes has been released.
