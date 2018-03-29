UCF confirms Dale Whittaker as university's fifth president

click to enlarge Screen grab via Facebook.com/DaleWhittaker

After being selected to succeed longtime University of Central Florida president John Hitt earlier this month, Dale Whittaker – UCF’s provost since 2014 – has been confirmed as the university’s fifth president.Whittaker was selected over three other finalists on March 9. His appointment was confirmed Thursday by Florida’s Board of Governors at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Whittaker will step into his new role when Hitt retires on June 26, following a 26-year tenure at UCF.Prior to his time at UCF, Whittaker was the vice provost and associate dean at Purdue University.