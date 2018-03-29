Because neither avid runners nor EDM kids are opposed to taped nipples, the "world's first running music festival" is coming to Orlando this summer.
Night Nation Run will take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds July 28. Though no musical acts have been announced, tickets for the 5K/EDM fest are on sale now, and half-price until April 1.
Essentially a running course is set around an EDM festival, complete with four stages, light shows, selfie stations and a "bubble world."
Runners are encouraged to make stops along the way at the different stages and activities. So, as Night Nation puts it, "If you’re looking to set your 5K personal record, this might not be the run for you!"
